Global Pride 2020 goes virtual

(CNN) — This Saturday LGBTQ communities across the world will come together in solidarity.
Global Pride lands on June 27 this year.
This weekend’s celebrations will take place online, including the main event.
European Pride Organizers Association and Interpride are behind a 24-hour broadcast Saturday hosted by Broadway star and YouTuber Todrick Hall.
The event will include speeches and performances highlighting the diversity of the global LGBTQ community.
It will be live-streamed on social media sites including YouTube and Facebook.
