MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries took a moment to honor veterans in their annual panel event. This year, they recognized veterans in the semiconductor industry.

The company has a U.S. Veterans Resource Group which helps connect veterans to job opportunities and other resources to support them as they transition from service. Panelists said veterans gain diverse skill sets during their service and those skills make them well suited for working with emerging technology like semiconductor chips.

Some panelists also described what their military service means to them.

“It makes you grow up a little bit,” Alan Shaffer, Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, said. “It makes you think there’s a bigger world. I was going to do four years, it was incredible, I had a chance to do things for other people.”