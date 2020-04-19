Global Citizen announces more than $127M in relief

(CNN) — Dozens of celebrities and musicians came together Saturday for a night of solidarity and support for the healthcare workers fighting in the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One World: Together at Home” — a Global Citizen and World Health Organization event turned out to be a big success.

Early Sunday, the organization tweeted that the event garnered more than $127 million in commitments to fight COVID-19.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.



That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.



Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event.



To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/ulVB14pWFB — Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) April 19, 2020

Lady Gaga was one of the big name-celebrities who helped put the event together.

The tweet went on to thank her for creating the “historic global broadcasting event” and asked everyone around the world to continue to stay strong and safe.

The event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

