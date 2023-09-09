SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -On July 19, the Glenville Town Board met on Resolution Add-on Four. This called on Schenectady to declare a state of emergency over what is being named the “migrant crisis” in the county. Town Supervisor, Chris Koetzle, says he has been getting calls daily demanding answers on Glenville’s future.

Koetzle was surprised to find a nearby town with a motel full of migrants. And he soon found out, so was Rotterdam. “Our state representatives, our federal representatives, county representatives, nobody had any idea what was going on. That is unacceptable.”

Those staying at the Super 8 Motel were forced to leave and fend for themselves. Some staying for more than a year, whereas others just arriving for work or social services. “I came all the way from Florida on a nursing contract. This is where the agency put me. The hotel gave me no warning,” described Travelling Nurse, Janice Galloway.

Koetzle described using hotels for long stays such as for DSS or migrants goes against site-plan compliance in Glenville. The board passed some key points to safeguard themselves from similar situations. “Defined what a hotel stay is in our code: up to 28 days. These are things that will help protect the community against what happened in Rotterdam.”

Also prohibited is any new hotels from opening their doors for two years. But there may be other places the town will have to double-check. “We see that the military installations are being targeted, here and in Niskayuna, as a place for these folks to come,” stated Koetzle.

NEWS10 has reached out to Rotterdam, Schenectady and Congressman Paul Tonko for comment and is waiting for a response.