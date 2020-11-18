Glenville to close Town facilities due to the recent uptick in COVID cases

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in the Town of Glenville have decided to close Town Hall and other town facilities to the public starting Monday, November 23. The decision is due to the uptick in COVID cases recently.

The state dashboard shows a 3.5% infection rate for Schenectady County. Officials say this is more than double the rate in May when the Town decided to reopen town facilities.

After consulting other town officials, Supervisor Chris Koetzle has decided to issue an Executive Order closing Town Hall and all town facilities to the general public.

“I believe that this is the most prudent step at this juncture that will, undoubtedly, help protect our staff and residents from any unnecessary exposure. The Department Heads and I have been working on an operations plan during this time and we will continue to keep employees working and conducting business via email, on-line, by appointment, or over the phone, ” said Supervisor Koetzle. “The health and safety of our employees and that of our residents when they are interacting on town property is my prime responsibility and one I take seriously.”

Please check the town’s website for updates.

You may call the building department directly at (518) 688-1217 or email them at cvisco@townofglenville.org for building permits, inspections, or code violations/complaints.

You may call the planning department directly at (518) 688-1220 or email them at lwalkuski@townofglenville.org for site plan questions or for help with economic development projects.

You may contact the clerk directly at (518) 688-1200, Option 2 or email them at lneals@townofglenville.org or jdavenport@townofglenville.org for any transactions related to the Clerk.

The following services can be processed by mail:

Birth Certificate requests

Death Certificate requests

Dog license renewal and new licenses and Dog Park Permits

FOIL requests by mail and email

Handicap Tags

Any of the above is encouraged to be placed in the Town mail drop box at the side Police Department entrance in the vestibule.

The following services will be offered by appointment residents:

Marriage License

Notary services

You may contact the Department of Public Works directly at (518) 688-1240 or e-mail them at tstocker@townofglenville.org.

You may contact the Assessor’s Office directly at 518.688.1212 or email them at kwinchell@townofglenville.org for any assessment issues.

You may contact the Tax Receiver’s Office directly at (518) 688-1250 or email them at paragosa@townofglenville.org for any issues related to tax collections.

You may contact the Town Supervisor’s Office directly with any questions, comments, or concerns at (518) 688-1201 or email Supervisor Koetzle at ckoetzle@townofglenville.org.