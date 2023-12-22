GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The massive blast at the Maple Ave bridge in Glenville caused concern for hundreds of people in the area, with smoke and fire rising high above the bridge. Witnesses in the neighborhood saw the intensity of the explosion firsthand, including one man who stepped up to help when he saw the injured driver.

“I was on my way home and of course I see the big glow in the sky,” Peter Sweet said. “I was in my truck so I didn’t hear or feel anything so I decided to head out this way, as I was heading up the road you could see the glow in the sky it was very bright and all of the smoke of course.”

To most people, an explosion as massive as this one would cause them to go running. For Peter Sweet, it was an opportunity to step in and help. Sweet is a Registered Nurse and one of the first people on the scene. He saw the driver of the truck, 60-year-old Sylvester Basil Jr., with severe burns and stepped in to treat him until paramedics could arrive.

“My biggest concern was for the driver himself,” Sweet said. “When I had learned he had gotten out of the truck, I was very thankful for that, I offered my assistance — being a nurse, it’s a thing we’re accustomed to do. He had burns to his forehead, his face, what I noticed the most was the burns to his hands, he had pretty severe burns to his hands so I was able to help treat that the best that I could.”

Basil Jr. was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for his injuries.

While reliving his heroic actions, Sweet said he was just doing what any other person would do.

“I’d like to think it’s something anyone might do in a situation like that.” Sweet said. “Being that I’m a nurse, of course, we always want to assist in situations like this and offer your assistance, but it just kicks in.”