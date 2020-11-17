Glenville Police Department comments on Cuomo’s order for Thanksgiving gatherings

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glenville Police Department released a statement regarding Gov. Cuomo’s order about Thanksgiving Day gatherings. Officials said they will not be enforcing the size of gatherings in private homes.

The department cited the following factors as to how they made their decision:

The Glenville Police Department does not have the resources to proactively investigate the number of guests in a private residence.

There are several questions and concerns about the order and how it may violate the constitutional protections afforded to citizens.

The Glenville Police Department has no authority to enter a private residence to take a “head-count” of the guests without a warrant.

The Executive Order has never been accompanied with information on enforcement procedures.

The department said they have faith that residents will make the right choices based on CDC guidelines and knowledge of their family make-up.

Additionally, they said that Executive Orders related to COVID issued by the governor are usually intended for businesses and events that are under the regulatory authority of the NYS Liquor Authority and the NYS and local Health Departments, not private residences.