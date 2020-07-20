Glens Falls YMCA partially open again starting Monday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As gyms wait for more guidance on when they can open weight rooms, the Glens Falls YMCA announced on their Facebook page over the weekend that they would be reopening some parts of their facility starting Monday.

In a post, they announced that they would be offering pool access for water walking and lap swimming; outdoor group exercize classes; and gymnastics studio access, only for team exercizes.

Gym members have to reserve a spot 24 hours in advance on MotionVibe, a software the YMCA has adopted for queueing visitors up in safe numbers. There is also a waiver to sign, and a health screening required before check-in.

More information on the gym’s safety measures can be found at their website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES