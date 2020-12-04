Glens Falls woman arrested for sale, possession of crack cocaine

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On December 2, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested Mindy L. Manning, 32, of Ridge Street in Glens Falls for sales of crack cocaine. During a narcotics investigation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Glens Falls Police Department, the police purchased drugs from Manning on multiple occasions.

Manning was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, all class B felonies.

Manning was taken before Warren County Judge John Hall for arraignment where she was subsequently released on her own recognizance pending prosecution.