Glens Falls woman accused of stealing more than $80,000 from employer

News
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michelle Marlow, 47, of Glens Falls is accused of using credit cards given to her by her employer for personal purchases totaling over $80,000. She is facing a felony Larceny charge.

Police say she used the credit cards to buy gift cards and household items at Lowe’s and Home Depot over an 11-month period.

Marlow turned herself in at the State Police Barracks in Wilton and was processed. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on April 20.

