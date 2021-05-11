Glens Falls Wing Fest set to make the streets spicy again this fall

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a year where the best many could do was order wings to go, the battle for the best chicken wing in the city of Glens Falls is set to make a thoroughly zesty return.

The Glens Falls Collaborative is inviting competitors to join the 5th annual Wing Fest this fall, from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16. The fest will have wings and more available for enjoying along Glen, Ridge, Bay and Maple streets, as well as in City Park.

Restaurants that take part will be able to compete for prizes in categories including Best Wings, Best Visitor (for those not serving directly from their storefront), Best Rookie (first-time entrant) and Best Meatless Entree.

Restaurants can apply online to be part of the competition.

Votes will be tallied using QR codes that will be displayed around town.

Visitors to restaurants and booths will buy tickets to spend on the various foods on display.

Restaurants will be reimbursed 60 cents for every ticket they turn in, with the other 40 cents going back towards the festival’s general operation costs.

The reimbursement comes off of a $75 entry fee for businesses that aren’t current members of the Glens Falls Collaborative. Collaborative membership costs $240 per year, which grants members access to various events and festivities.

Participating businesses setting up somewhere other than directly outside their business must fill out a NYS Department of Health permit, which can be found online.