Glens Falls Wing Fest, Pet Fest pushed back to 2022

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pair of events set for the fall in Glens Falls has been pushed back to next spring after issues with accomodating the change of season.

Glens Falls’ Wing Fest is now set to resume in 2022, and Pet Fest will follow close on its heels in May. Both festivals were initially set to resume this fall after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With them normally being spring festivals, the committees had trouble securing vendors for a fall event,” said Glens Falls Collaborative President Robin Barkenhagen. “Also, with the high price of wings, we would have had trouble securing enough for that large of a crowd.”

Wing Fest is a competitive time of year for local restaurants to battle it out from booths on the streets of downtown Glens Falls for chicken wing supremacy. Awards in several categories are given out.

Pet Fest includes demonstrations with the Glens Falls Police Department’s K9 unit and from agility dogs, as well as affordable microchipping, adoptable pets, pet first aid and CPR and more.

Both events are organized and held by the Glens Falls Collaborative, a group of business leaders and merchants who cross-promote and collaborate to bring more business traffic to the area.

