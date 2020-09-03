Glens Falls to replace leaking roof at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cool Insuring Arena is quiet, with COVID-19 keeping events away this summer. The only signs of life are buckets stationed around the arena, to catch drips from a leaky roof that is now set to finally get replaced.

The Glens Falls Common Council voted last month to replace the roof as part of a rebuild effort which also includes repairs to the roof of the city rec center, which was damaged by falling trees last winter. City Hall will also be getting roof and HVAC system work done.

The city has hired engineering firm C&S Companies to take on the job of evaluating how best to fix the roof at the arena. Water damage has impacted tiles in the arena lobby, and a patch job has not worked out as a permanent solution.

Once evaluation is complete, the next step will be drafting design plans.

The arena has remained closed to events through the coronavirus pandemic. The Adirondack Thunder and ECHL hockey league are planned to start a new season in December.

