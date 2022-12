GLENS FALLS, N.Y (NEWS10)- Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Frederick Street. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.

The Fire Department reports the scene as active so delays are expected in that area. The Glens Falls Police Department have reported that both Broad Street and Staple Street are shut down due to the fire. Stick with NEWS10 for updates throughout the evening.