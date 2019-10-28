Glens Falls: South Street demolition to begin Monday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Physical removal of buildings on South Street will begin Monday as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

City officials are asking residents to exercise caution when travelling near the demolition work to watch out for construction traffic and workers.

The first of the series of buildings to be removed by Cristo Demolition is the former OTB building at 51-57 South St. After that building is removed, the former Juicin’ Jar at 49 South St and the old Daily Double at 59-63 South St. also will be taken down.

The project is expected to be completed in early December 2019.