Glens Falls Shirt Factory food trucks to benefit South High Marathon Dance

Guests line up to get fresh food in summer 2020 at the Shirt Factory food truck corral in Glens Falls, N.Y.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With this year’s South High Marathon Dance closed off to the general public due to COVID-19 safety, external events are doing what they can to keep it supported.

At the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, that means using the resources that already come and park on the front lawn every Thursday in the summer.

Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf said Wednesday that he and dance organizers had been working for some time to come together on a way that the downtown building’s annual food truck corrals could be made to support the dance.

The result is a special food truck event outside the Shirt Factory set for April 30, the day of the marathon dance. The plan is to have food trucks and vendors open from 4:30 to 8 p.m., with Unkauf hoping to have monitors up playing livestreams of the marathon dance, from The Great Escape, where this year’s event is being held.

A percentage of all proceeds from food sales at the corral will go to supporting the marathon dance. Unkauf couldn’t disclose how much as of Wednesday.

The food truck corrals have been a Shirt Factory staple for several years, including in a drive-thru form last summer while coronavirus restrictions limited what was possible.

In addition to trucks from around the area, restaurants from the North Country down to Albany traditionally set up tables in front of and behind the building every Thursday in the summers.

The events also serve as a draw to bring visitors into the shops inside the building.

The South High Marathon Dance is an annual effort by South Glens Falls High School to raise funds for individual families and organizations fighting illness. The dance recently announced 23 recipients for 2021.

This year’s dance will be held entirely within The Great Escape, as an outdoor venue with social distance capacity. It will be entirely held on April 30.