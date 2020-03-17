Interactive Radar

Glens Falls Shirt Factory a jungle of concerned businesses amid pandemic fears

News

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last Saturday, the Shirt Factory posted an offer on Facebook for a free roll of toilet paper with any purchase of $25 or more from any of its three stories of shops. On Tuesday, that offer seemed unrealistic.

This is the kind of fast-moving change small business owners like the ones packing the building are being forced to face, as restaurants close doors and customers think twice or more before going out to shop.

Coronavirus Outbreak

