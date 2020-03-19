Glens Falls School District seeks childcare input, changes meal program details

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to an executive order from the governor telling school districts to arrange care for children of health care workers and first responders, Glens Falls School District put out a survey Thursday to help them provide care.

The school district website says the survey was created so that they can be responsive and accurate in assessing the needs of families within the community.

Additionally, the district also made a change to how they are handling school meal distribution. In order to streamline the process of getting free meals to kids across the district, the school is offering one daily meal pickup consisting of a combination of breakfast and lunch.

The meals are offered to all K-12 students, regardless of reduced lunch eligibility.

Meals are available at four pickup sites: Glens Falls High School, Big Cross Elementary, Jackson Heights or Kensington Elementary.

Meals served so far have encouraged turkey or ham and cheese sandwiches, fresh salad and fruit, apple juice, chocolate milk, graham crackers and Cocoa Puffs.