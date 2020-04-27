Glens Falls Salvation Army hosts drive-thru food pantry

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Salvation Army and the Glens Falls Rotary Club attracted a lot of cars to the Aviation Mall on Monday. It wasn’t for anything inside the mall, which remains closed, but rather for a large-scale food pantry set up in the parking lot.

The event is an extension of the two groups’ work to deliver food to those affected by COVID-19. Drivers have been delivering food to around 70 families a day. On Monday, around 600 cars came to them for help getting fed while jobs and livelihoods hang in limbo.

With no clear answer on when businesses will be back up an running in the wake of coronavirus, the local Salvation Army chapter is eyeing putting on another food band event in the near future.

Food, masks and supplies came from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

