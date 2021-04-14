Glens Falls Salvation Army gets over 80 palettes of donated dry goods

Palettes of donated dry goods await distribution by the Glens Falls Salvation Army, and are held at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three truckloads of dry goods came to Cool Insuring Arena last week, arriving on April 7 and spending some time sitting on the arena rink.

On Monday, those goods were arranged into over 80 pallettes of donated dry goods to be sent to nonprofits and food pantries across Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, distributed by Glens Falls Salvation Army.

“We are happy to be able to bring this donation to the area to benefit all the hard-working nonprofits and food pantries who have done so much to help vulnerable populations during the pandemic,” said Salvation Army Major Leo Lloyd. “All the donations are products we all use every day and will save local agencies money and help lots of people.”

The influx of goods is part of an anonymous $2.1 million donation of cleaning supplies.

The sorting of materials was aided by volunteers from Tri-County United Way and the Glens Falls Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.

Nonprofits can schedule appointments to pick up goods at the arena, from Tuesday to Friday, April 16. Appointments can be scheduled at (518) 792-1960.