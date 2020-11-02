Glens Falls-produced movie “Radium Girls” gets online release in virtual cinemas

Stills from the film “Radium Girls” are seen. The film was shot in Glens Falls and Lake George. (Courtesy: Juno FIlms)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Radium Girls,” an independent film shot and produced in the Glens Falls and Lake George areas, is getting some new distribution online.

The film, which tells a story of activism among American Radium Factory workers in the 1920s, is now up online through “virtual cinema” experiences. Viewers can pay for a ticket like one would in a real theater.

The movie, produced by Juno Films, is hosted on Eventive. Like purchasing a ticket to a movie in a theater, a $12 ticket online can be purchased in advance. Ticketholders have 30 days to start watching the movie, and then 48 hours to finish once they have started. The movie can be watched on computers, phones, or TVs using casting technology like Chromecast and Apple TV.

“Virtual theater” spaces allow filmmakers to gain the same amount in financial support that they would from a regular movie theater, all while staying COVID-19 safe.

More information on how to watch is also availible on the film’s website.

Set in New Jersey, “Radium Girls” filmed extensively at Union Square, a former shirt factory building on South Street in Glens Falls which also houses several businesses. The factory, inside and out, was depicted there.

“Radium Girls” isn’t the only film to come out of the region in recent years. Spy comedy “Spy Intervention” was filmed in the same area, and released on Valentine’s Day.

