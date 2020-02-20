Glens Falls Police see drop in arrests, rise in vehicle incidents in 2019 report

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city police department dealt with fewer overall arrests 2019, from felonies to misdemeanors and violations, according to the department’s 2019 annual report.

The report, released by Police Chief Anthony Lydon on Feb. 7, also details an 18 percent increase in parking tickets, as well as a 15 percent rise in vehicle crash investigations.

“I think the reasoning is we have good training,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall on Thursday, in regards to the lower arrest numbers. “We have a good chief, and we have an assistant chief now.”

The assistant chief position, currently occupied by Joseph Boisclair, was created in 2019 to help manage the department.

The report listed 101 felony arrests in 2019, down from 225 in 2018; 422 misdemeanors, down from 509; 120 violations, down from 198; 247 warrants, down from 320; and 199 other arrests, down from 223.

One other place where the numbers went up was a 2 percent increase in calls of service the city police responded to. Mayor Hall said police presence out in the city plays a large role.

“They’re out in the public, everyone sees them,” he said.

The report also detailed three central goals the police department had going into 2019, and summarizes their progress.

One was assignment of a drug recognition expert, which was not achieved. However, specialized training in roadside impaired driving enforcement and standardized sobriety tests were provided to officers, which the report describes as the first step towards getting an officer into the necessary program for certification as a recognition expert.

Another goal was to create a mentoring program for new officers. This process was created to help provide resources for new members of the force to succeed in their work environment. Each new hire going forward is paired with a veteran officer who has been properly trained to help them.

Finally, the department last year worked on new initiatives involving areas of public safety concern. The four main areas of interest laid out in the report included warrant apprehension, school zone enforcement and impaired and distracted driving. Apprehension initiatives were conducted over four-hour periods in targeted areas, adn information on each will be used in future efforts.

The full report can be found on the Glens Falls Police Department’s website.

Police Chief Anthony P. Lydon did not return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday.