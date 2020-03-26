Glens Falls Police look for suspicious person

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Police are looking for a suspicious man they say went up behind a woman in the area of Glen and South Streets and inappropriately touched her. It happened Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The suspect immediately fled the scene heading north on Glen Street and into a South Street parking lot.

The suspect is described as having a skinny build, about 5’10” and wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Police are advising people to be on the lookout for any suspicious people in the downtown area. Report any suspicious activity to the police department. Anyone with information is asked to call 518-761-3840. Officers are also asking any businesses in the area to check their surveillance tapes.

