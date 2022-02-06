Glens Falls police investigate hit and run on Broad Street

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 5:45 a.m., the Glens Falls Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run on Broad Street, near the Adirondack Carwash. Police say an elderly woman had been hit with signs of cardiac arrest.

According to a report, emergency medical responders also responded to provide immediate aid. Officials say the elderly woman was then transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police say no arrests have been made. The incident remains currently under investigation. This is a developing story, check back with NEWS10 for further updates.