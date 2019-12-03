Glens Falls poised to mark holidays, celebrate anniversary

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another holiday season means another time to celebrate family and community. In Glens Falls, the occasion is being marked with an annual weekend of festivities this Friday and Saturday.

Hometown Holidays 2019 starts off on Friday with a ceremonial tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. at City Park. Attendees are encouraged to come earlier in the afternoon to enjoy music from DeeJay DuBray of Regional Radio Group, as well as carolers from Glens Falls Community Theatre.

Once the tree has been lit, Santa is coming to town. Santa will greet the crowd in City Park, followed by a trip over to Glens Falls National Bank, escorted by local veterans. Families can bring children to the bank to meet Santa and get a photo.

Saturday follows with a day of entertainment and history. The Charles R. Wood Theater at 207 Glen St. will hold a free showing of The Grinch at noon.

After that, the focus shifts from movie to music at the Hyde Collection. The museum, located at 161 Warren St., will host Glens Falls Symphony, led by Maestro Charles Peltz and featuring pianist Melissa L. Ferrie-Healy; Ian and Megan Ferris of Lyric Theatre Company, based in Burlington, Vermont; and Sing Sing Sing, the choir group from Queensbury Senior Center.

The musical performances are themed around a look back in history. Saturday is the 75th anniversary of Glens Falls being dubbed Hometown USA by Look Magazine in 1944, and the Hyde event doubles as a celebration of that distinction.

Visitors can also experience a reproduction of Until It’s Over, Over There, a radio broadcast that was sent out to overseas soldiers in 1944. Historic music, photos, advertisements and letters will be featured as well.

The weekend’s festivities are organized by Downtown Glens Falls Business Collaborative.