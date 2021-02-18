Glens Falls pleas for more effort to get ice and snow off sidewalks

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After snow and freezing rain hit the region from late Monday night into Tuesday morning this week, city sidewalks are still looking worse for wear. The city says a lot of areas still left slippery come down to property owners not doing their part.

“This has been an unusual few weeks with frequent storms, and I know it’s a challenge to keep up with it,” said Glens Falls Mayor Daniel Hall in a news release, “but sidewalks clogged with snow and ice make it difficult, even dangerous, for pedestrians trying to get around. And for those with physical challenges, it makes it even harder.”

Sidewalks since Tuesday morning have been covered in ice after freezing rain that lasted through the morning. Glens Falls City Code states that property owners and occupants who don’t get snow and ice off the sidewalk in front of their dwelling within the first 5 hours after a storm can be subject to fines up to $250, and up to 15 days in jail.

City vehicles brushed some areas of sidewalk off downtown during the storm, but in neighborhoods, the responsibility is on residents and homeowners.

The city clarified that a storm that ends during the night would qualify as ending at 7 a.m. the next morning.

In addition to ice from freezing rain, snowplows keeping roads clear on Tuesday kicked up slush and mud that ended up freezing on sidewalks.

City Code enforcement staff will be putting door hangers on the door handles of properties that haven’t yet complied, reminding homeowners to comply and get their sidewalks cleared.

The effort is to encourage citizens to dig their sidewalks out, and homes will be given some time to get snow and ice clear after the door hangers are left out.

“It’s really about assuring the safety of the public and ensuring that those who travel our city sidewalks can get where they need to go,” Hall said.