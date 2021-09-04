Glens Falls plans 9/11 twentieth-anniversary ceremony

GLENS FALLS – On September 11, community leaders of Glens Falls will observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11, in a ceremony march at 9 a.m., from the Ridge Street Fire House to City Park, followed by a pipe and drum music, speakers, prayer, and silent reflection.

Around 80 -100 geared firefighters, uniformed first-responders, police with elected officials will join the march at the Fire House onto Centennial Circle, leading to the Civil War Monument, rounding off the ceremony at City Park’s bandstand.

Chaplain Rev. Patti Girard of the Glens Falls firehouse will open the ceremony in observance to include elected officials, Mayor Daniel Hall, with Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Glens Falls Police Department, Army National Guard, and fire departments from the Glens Falls area.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, contact event organizer Richard Stafford at 518-307-1119 for any information or questions.