Glens Falls plans 9/11 twentieth-anniversary ceremony

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
911_236911

GLENS FALLS – On September 11, community leaders of Glens Falls will observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11, in a ceremony march at 9 a.m., from the Ridge Street Fire House to City Park, followed by a pipe and drum music, speakers, prayer, and silent reflection.

Around 80 -100 geared firefighters, uniformed first-responders, police with elected officials will join the march at the Fire House onto Centennial Circle, leading to the Civil War Monument, rounding off the ceremony at City Park’s bandstand.

Chaplain Rev. Patti Girard of the Glens Falls firehouse will open the ceremony in observance to include elected officials, Mayor Daniel Hall, with Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Glens Falls Police Department, Army National Guard, and fire departments from the Glens Falls area.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, contact event organizer Richard Stafford at 518-307-1119 for any information or questions.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire