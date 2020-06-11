Glens Falls OKs Halfway Brook Trail project with Queensbury

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a Common Council meeting Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls gave the OK to plans with Queensbury that have been a long time coming.
In the meeting, broadcast from City Hall live on the Glens Falls YouTube channel, the council adopted a strategy to create the Halfway Brook Trail, a 1.5 mile path to run between Aviation Road and Peggy Ann Road along Halfway Brook.
The vote from Glens Falls was unanimous.
Now it’s up to Queensbury, who is set to make a vote of their own on Monday night, according to supervisor John Strough.
The path would travel across the lower watershed of Glens Falls, which provides drinking water to the city.
