Glens Falls officer honored after saving 3-week old infant

Posted: / Updated:
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 11 Glens Falls Police Department honored Officer Hunter Barton after he saved a 3-week old infant from choking in July.

On July 12, Officer Barton responded to a report of a 3-week old infant choking and in distress. When he arrived at the location he saw that the infant had a blockage in her airway. Barton was then able to clear the blockage in her throat and the infant was able to continue normal breathing.

During the ceremony on Wednesday, August 11, Officer Hunter Barton was honored by the Glens Falls Police Department, the City of Glens Falls, and the family of the infant. Officer Barton was awarded Glens Falls Police Department Life Saving Award at the ceremony.

The incident was recorded on Officer Barton’s body camera caught the footage on tape and a portion of the video was released.

