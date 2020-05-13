Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Glens Falls nursing homes adapt to state orders as coronavirus cases spike

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Warren County nursing homes have seen deaths among their residents due to COVID-19, according to data from the county.

One of those two, The Pines at Glens Falls, may also be the site of a 14-case spike reported Tuesday, according to local officials.

The Pines did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday, but the other center to have seen coronavirus fatalities – Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing – did, speaking on their readiness to address new orders from Gov. Cuomo involving employee testing and patient readmissions, in order to prevent further harm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak