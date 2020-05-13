Glens Falls nursing homes adapt to state orders as coronavirus cases spike

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Warren County nursing homes have seen deaths among their residents due to COVID-19, according to data from the county.

One of those two, The Pines at Glens Falls, may also be the site of a 14-case spike reported Tuesday, according to local officials.

The Pines did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday, but the other center to have seen coronavirus fatalities – Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing – did, speaking on their readiness to address new orders from Gov. Cuomo involving employee testing and patient readmissions, in order to prevent further harm.