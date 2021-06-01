Glens Falls mystery chair a seat full of questions in City Park

A chair of unknown origin sits in City Park, depicting a painting of a young girl, near Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Raymond D’Andrea was walking through downtown one night, when he saw something in City Park that he didn’t recognize.

“I took a photo with my camera and I posted it on the ‘You Know You’re From Glens Falls’ Facebook page,” D’Andrea said. “No one had the answer on where it is, who it is.”

The item in question is a rocking chair – handmade, with a hand-painted portrait of a young girl on its front, and a second painting of a man holding a child’s hand against a sunset on its back.

A hand-painted chair sits on a sunny day in front of Maple Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The chair has been sitting in front of the tulip beds on the Maple Street side of City Park, near Crandall Public Library, for about a month. And so far, nobody seems to know where it came from.

“I’ve been asking around,” said D’Andrea, who works at Spektor Coffee Roasters by Centennial Circle. “In their travels, no one knows.”

The art on the chair has no signature, front or back. And the city of Glens Falls doesn’t know much more than D’Andrea or the customers he’s asked.

“Unfortunately, our office doesn’t have any information about it either,” said Yvonne Catallo, account clerk at the city Department of Recreation, in an email on Tuesday.

The back of the chair that has sat in City Park in Glens Falls, N.Y., for the last month. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Visitors to Crandall Public Library from the park’s Maple Street side will pass right by the chair. Library staff have a window on much of what goes on in the park.

Teen center librarian Frieda Toth said she’d been asking around as well, and she wasn’t the only one at the library with a keen interest.

“One of our staff saw it being delivered from a pickup truck,” Toth said, “but that is all I know.”

One question shared by D’Andrea and Toth is the identity of the girl in the artwork. D’Andrea said he’s heard many speculate if the chair is a memorial.

In the meantime, no harm has come to the spontaneous work of art in the middle of the city, a fact Toth sees as something to celebrate.

“I will note that Glens Falls is an amazing town,” Toth said. “No one has stolen the thing, and everyone is keeping the secret.”

Anyone with information on the chair’s origin is invited to reach out to North Country Digital Reporter Jay Petrequin at jpetrequin@news10.com.