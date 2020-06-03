Glens Falls musician spreads words of kindness via sticky notes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew Holcomb first started putting kind messages hidden in the corners of SUNY Potsdam, during his time there at Crane School of Music. Now, as Black Lives Matter protests rise up and fears around COVID-19 still remain, he’s doing the same back in his hometown.

Holcomb has placed notes around downtown Glens Falls and parts of Queensbury multiple times already this week, and plans to keep going. Word of mouth and social media has led to him hearing of others doing the same elsewhere in the North Country, as well as outside the state.

