Glens Falls Memorial Day ceremony a reminder of those fallen, and those still here

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Cool Insuring Arena on Monday were there to do something that couldn’t be done in-person last year. Glens Falls and Queensbury residents came to honor veterans fallen in the line of duty for Memorial Day.

City Mayor Dan Hall and Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large John Strough led a ceremony, over an hour long, to remember the fallen while also appreciating the importance of gathering together.

Vietnam veteran Lawrence DeMass and Glens Falls Naval Reserve nurse Joyce Flower were introduced as Grand Marshals.

A full color guard of VFW and American Legion members was present, and wreaths were laid for veterans groups through the North Country.

Glens Falls and Queensbury high school students read winning speeches they wrote for their respective schools, on the importance of the day.

Queensbury High School had a particular presence, in the form of its high school band, who performed taps and other music throughout the ceremony.

For students in the band, the ceremony is one of the first times they’ve been able to perform together in-person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Senator Dan Stec and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also attended and spoke.

Later in the day, a slightly rainy outdoor ceremony was held as 700 more names were added to the veterans memorial in Crandall Park.