Glens Falls mayor, councilwoman not seeking another term

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall has announced he will not seek another term.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid both announced on Monday that they would not be seeking re-election, after serving the city since long before their terms began in 2017.

And they did it the same way they’ve done everything else in those four years; together.

“It’s been a total team approach,” Reid said in a press release on Monday. “We all have different strengths and because of that, we’ve complemented each other and been able to move the city forward.”

Hall, a Democrat, and Reid, a Republican, were elected together on a “unity ticket” in 2017. Together, they’ve moved the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative forward, encouraged new city growth, and weathered snowstorms, political protests, and the local side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m humbled by the support we’ve received from the Glens Falls community,” Mayor

Hall said. “We’ve been able to accomplish much and it’s because of the team we’ve had on the

Common Council and the community support city government has received.”

Hall said one goal for retirement is more family time, especially since the arrival of his now two-year-old grandson, George. Hall’s wife also recently retired.

“It’s time to pursue other things,” Hall said.

The pandemic was just one change to the city landscape Hall saw as mayor. Over his time in office, protests and rallies for and against President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik were held downtown, a situation the city had to adapt to with the creation of new protest law to keep parties safe.

He and Reid were both heavily involved in bringing new jobs and business to the region with EDC Warren County. They hope to continue moving that initiative forward as they enter the last year of their terms.

That initiative’s original head, Ed Bartholomew, died in 2020.

“Ed’s shoes are impossible to fill,” Hall said. “But we’re finding our way forward little

by little, and as a team, we’re making progress.”

Both Hall and Reid leave behind a legacy longer than just their most recent posts. Hall previously served as a member of the Glens Falls Planning Board, a Warren County supervisor, on the Glens Falls Recreation Commission and as Councilman-at-Large before Reid.

Reid’s history includes time on the Glens Falls City School District School Board, Glens Falls Planning Board, Chapman Historical Museum Board and the Glens Falls Home, as well as Glens Falls Ward 3 Councilwoman. She also continues to serve on the board of Warren County Head Start.