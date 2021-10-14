Glens Falls man takes plea deal for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glen Falls man who is accused of breaking into the Capitol on January 6 has accepted a plea deal. The U.S. Department of Justice said James Bonet pleaded guilty on October 7 to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds.

Bonet was arrested in Albany on January 27. He was charged and arraigned twice, both times pleading not guilty.

Bonet was initially charged with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Bonet could face a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment, a fine of $100,000 and any interest or penalties on fines and restitution. His sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2022.