GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Resident Jody Stimpson won $2.5 million from a scratch-off ticket purchased at the Cumberland Farms on Bay Street on January 2. On Wednesday, Stimpson received a lump sum payment totaling $1,572,012.

Stimpson said he and his girlfriend plan to pay off bills, buy new vehicles, and then go on a road trip, visiting national parks across the country.