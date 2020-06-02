Glens Falls man gets 5 years for robbing Lake George bank in 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nelson L. Gouge, 47, of Glens Falls, New York, was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years in prison for the 2018 bank robbery of Trustco Bank in Lake George.

Gouge pleaded guilty in October. As part of his plea, he admitted to the following events on January 12, 2018:

After trying to hide his faith with a neck warmer, Gouge entered the Trustco Bank.

He got in line and approached a teller.

He put a hard, black case on the counter and handed a note to the teller.

“I Have a weapon this is a robbery Just put all the money in the bag think about you and your employees + friends.” Gouge’s note

The bank employee did not have money in her drawer, so she took the money from another station.

The employee put $4,301 in Gouge’s bag.

Gouge left Trustco Bank with the bag.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gouge that night in South Glens Falls.

Police later recovered $1,714 of the stolen money.

In addition to his prison term, Gouge also received a 3-year term of supervised release which begins after he gets out of prison. Gouge must also repay the $2,587 police failed to recover.

