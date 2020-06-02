Breaking News
Capital Region cleared to begin Phase Two

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Glens Falls man gets 5 years for robbing Lake George bank in 2018

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bank robbery_222891

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nelson L. Gouge, 47, of Glens Falls, New York, was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years in prison for the 2018 bank robbery of Trustco Bank in Lake George.

Gouge pleaded guilty in October. As part of his plea, he admitted to the following events on January 12, 2018:

  • After trying to hide his faith with a neck warmer, Gouge entered the Trustco Bank.
  • He got in line and approached a teller.
  • He put a hard, black case on the counter and handed a note to the teller.

“I Have a weapon this is a robbery Just put all the money in the bag think about you and your employees + friends.”

Gouge’s note
  • The bank employee did not have money in her drawer, so she took the money from another station.
  • The employee put $4,301 in Gouge’s bag.
  • Gouge left Trustco Bank with the bag.
  • The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gouge that night in South Glens Falls.
  • Police later recovered $1,714 of the stolen money.

In addition to his prison term, Gouge also received a 3-year term of supervised release which begins after he gets out of prison. Gouge must also repay the $2,587 police failed to recover.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak