Glens Falls man facing meth charges

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Dominic Lafountain, 26, of Glens Falls after they say they found meth on him. Troopers say during a traffic stop Lafountain was found to have a drug possession warrant out for his arrest.

While Troopers were searching him they say they found approximately 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin and Suboxone, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (felony)
  • Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor)
  • Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument

Lafountain was taken into custody and transported to SP Greenwich for processing. He was then taken to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

