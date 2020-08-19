Glens Falls man facing meth charges

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Dominic Lafountain, 26, of Glens Falls after they say they found meth on him. Troopers say during a traffic stop Lafountain was found to have a drug possession warrant out for his arrest.

While Troopers were searching him they say they found approximately 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin and Suboxone, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree (felony)

degree (felony) Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2 nd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument

Lafountain was taken into custody and transported to SP Greenwich for processing. He was then taken to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.