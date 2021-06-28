Glens Falls man charged with possession of meth

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Curtis Z. Ball, 31, of Glens Falls, was arrested by New York State Police after they say they found methamphetamine.

According to New York State Police at around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle off the shoulder of I-87 northbound in Lake George. Arriving at the scene police located Ball with the vehicle and observed signs of impairment.

Ball allegedly refused to complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a search of the vehicle revealed that Ball was in possession of approximately 26.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation (felony)
  • Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor)

Ball was taken into custody and transported to State Police Queensbury for processing. He was arraigned in Lake George Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

