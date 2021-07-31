Glens Falls man arrested on animal abuse charges

William Dingman, arrested on charges of Animal Abuse.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Thursday responded to a report of Animal Abuse on Burch Road in the town of Queensbury. After an investigation it was determined that William Dingman, 48, of Glens Falls had reportedly failed to provide sustenance and had abandoned four animals including a dog, a pig and two bearded dragons.

Police located Dingman and charged him with eight Misdemeanor counts of Animal Abuse under the Agriculture and Markets Law. Dingman is currently incarcerated at the Warren County Correctional Facility for a Parole Revocation, according to police. The animals were seized by the Warren County SPCA where they reportedly received the proper care and are in good health.

Dingman is due back in Queensbury Court at a later date to be arraigned on the charges.

