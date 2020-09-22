Glens Falls man arrested for pulling Target fire alarm, police say

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested Joshua R. Ligiecki, 33, of Glens Falls, for pulling a fire alarm at the Target distribution center in Wilton.

Police say they received reports on both September 11 and September 18 that an ex-employee had trespassed at the Target distribution center. The former employee, later identified as Ligiecki, reportedly entered the building without a security badge both times. Witnesses also told police that he’d pulled the fire alarm at the facility twice on September 9 when he knew there was no fire.

Police say Ligiecki was arrested on Monday. The charges against him are:

  • Third-degree criminal trespass
  • Second-degree falsely reporting an incident

These charges carry a maximum possible sentence of 25 years with a conviction.

