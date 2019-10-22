Glens Falls man arrested for DWI, BAC almost four times the legal limit

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Fall man was arrested in Queensbury Sunday evening for aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal limit, Queensbury State Police said.

At around 5:21 p.m. State Police responded to an altercation at a residence in the town of Queensbury between Darrick Driver, 48, and an associate of his which resulted in Driver taking his car.

The victim contacted Driver and asked him to return his car, Troopers observed Driver as he brought back the vehicle and when they spoke to him they said they could smell alcohol.

Driver was administered the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he failed, and was taken into custody. He was transported to State Police in Queensbury where he provided a breath sample of .31% BAC.

Driver was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on October 28 at 9:00 a.m.