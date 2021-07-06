Police: Glens Falls man arrested for assaulting infant

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Glens Falls man was arrested for causing life-threatening injuries to a seven-week-old baby in his care on July 4, according to the Glens Falls Police Department.

The Glens Falls Police Department and Glens Falls Fire Department responded to an EMS call on July 4 around 5:55 p.m. for an unresponsive infant. Police said Tyler Zaugg was arrested after police determined he had caused the injuries to the baby.

The baby was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and remains under medical care.

Zaugg was charged with first and second-degree assault as well as endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to the Warren County Jail to be held without bail.

Glens Falls Police Detectives and the New York State Police handled the investigation. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 761-3840.