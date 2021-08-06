Glens Falls latest hospital to require employees to get COVID vaccine

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Glens Falls Hospital said they are requiring all employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1. They join Albany Medical Center and Saint Peters Health Partners, who are also requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

“The vaccines have proven to safely and effectively reduce the rates of serious COVID-19 infections and reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death in breakthrough cases. Yet as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads, broad vaccination has become even more critical, especially for those who work in health care settings,” Glens Falls Hospital said Friday.

“We have undergone extensive and careful consideration of requiring our team to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients, staff, and community,” said President and CEO, Dianne Shugrue.

The hospital said more than 86% of its employees are already fully vaccinated. They said they will require those not fully vaccinated to get tested on a weekly basis until they are. If booster shots are necessary, Glens Falls Hospital said those will be required as well.

Limited exemption or deferrals will be approved. The hospital said employees who cannot show proof of vaccination, exemption, or deferral will be fired.

“The vaccine requirement aligns Glens Falls Hospital with the Albany Medical Health System’s mission to provide quality care and prioritization of safety for our patients, colleagues, and community. The effects of this pandemic have been devastating, but the hope of moving forward towards a better tomorrow starts with the vaccine,” Shugrue said.