Glens Falls Hospital to resume elective surgery paused by coronavirus

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced on Friday that they would be resuming elective and non-emergent surgeries previously halted for COVID-19 safety.

Those surgeries will resume starting on Feb. 22. Patients who had elective surgeries scheduled had their dates moved when those surgeries were put on hold, and will now be contacted to confirm new dates.

“We’ll continue to increase capacity as quickly as possible in order to care for those patients waiting for a surgical procedure,” said Glens Falls Hospital Chief Operating Officer Paul Scimeca.

Glens Falls Hospital made the call to stop those surgeries when coronavirus patients started to increase in number again, both at the hospital and regionally. Staff were redeployed during that time to medical and surgical units to care for patients included in that increase.

