Glens Falls Hospital to relax visitation restrictions within guidelines

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In accordance with state guidelines, Glens Falls Hospital announced Friday that they would be easing up on visitation restrictions in place since March to protect against COVID-19.

Starting Monday, June 22, hospital patients will be allowed one adult visitor per day, between visiting hours of 4-8 p.m. Only one visitor is allowed per day, but it can be a new visitor on a new day. This includes emergency department patients.

All visitors must come through the hospital’s west entrance, and should arrive with a mask or other face covering. Visitors will be screened for any signs of illness and will be entered into the hospital’s electronic visitor management system.

In addition, anyone arriving for outpatient surgeries or other procedures may now come with a companion who can stay during the admission and discharge processes.

A complete list of hospital visitation guidelines will be given to visitors upon arrival.

