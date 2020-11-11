Glens Falls Hospital to reduce visitation in some areas as coronavirus cases rise

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced Wednesday that they would be restricting visitation in their inpatient and emergency departments, in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases across Warren and Washington counties and beyond.

The change kicks in tomorrow, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. After that, the only visitors allowed will be those with loved ones nearing the end of life, as well as parents and guardians with hospitalized children or partners.

Hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said in a release that the decision was similar to those being made by other hospitals, and that compassionate exceptions could be made on an individual basis.

“COVID-19 continues to present a serious threat for all of us,” said hospital president Diane Shugrue in a release. “We need to be sure that all who need care understand that Glens Falls Hospital is here for you and safe for you.”

Additionally, the hospital will not allow visitors to join patients during visits or procedure registrations. One person may join a patient in need of physical or mental support.

All services remain open at the hospital’s CR Wood Cancer Center, surgery and rehabilitation departments, diagnostic facilities and other areas.

Glens Falls Hospital is asking any patients with coronavirus symptoms to call before making an appointment.