Glens Falls Hospital to expand cancer ward after increase in patients

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital is expanding their cancer ward after a 13% uptick in cancer patients in 2019, according to a hospital news release.

The expansion comes as the hospital’s thoracic and urology practices left the building recently, moving to their location at 14 Hudson, which houses the Surgical Specialists of Glens Falls Hospital, a group of physician practices working as a coordinated team outside the main hospital. The cancer center will be expanding into the spaces those practices previously used.

Growing the cancer ward will help the hospital to manage patient flow and will add a new blood draw station, six new exam rooms, a private waiting room for oncology psychology patients and an added patient consult room.

The expansion will take up a total of 16,068 square feet in newly occupied space. The hospital is currently awaiting state approval to start work on the project.