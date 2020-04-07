Glens Falls Hospital serenaded by EMS, police, and general public

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Police Department, Glens Falls Fire Department, local EMS response teams, and locals came out to parade downtown Tuesday and serenade the staff of Glens Falls Hospital, from the safety of their cars.

The Honk for our Glens Falls Hospital Heroes parade was the idea of two local business owners, and quickly promoted by Mayor Dan Hall and turned into an event of support for the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.