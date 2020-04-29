Glens Falls Hospital “perplexed” by elective surgery decision

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital released a statement Wednesday in response to comments from Governor Andrew Cuomo regarding the hospital’s ability to resume elective surgeries, as some other hospitals are doing during the continued fight against COVID-19.

“Based on the data and the facts of the situation at Glens Falls Hospital, we are perplexed as to why we have been excluded from offering elective procedures and surgeries while Saratoga has not,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

On Tuesday, Cuomo classified Glens Falls Hospital as within the capital district, and therefore not able to resume elective surgeries, citing capacity issues across the district. Saratoga Hospital, to the south and closer to Albany, was allowed the option to resume those surgeries.

Qualifying factors issued by New York included having fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths in the last 10 days; and at least 30 percent capacity of medical, surgical and ICU beds readily available. The hospital said they meet all of those criteria.

“We are engaged with the department of health and our regional elected officials to find out what we have to do to be able to start offering elective procedures – most importantly for the health of the community that trusts us to do our best for them, but also for the health of our hospital.”

The hospital recently furloughed over 350 employees, and said their revenue is at around 50 percent of where it was this time last year.

“We are ready to start caring for patients today – we have stringent protocols in place, our COVID-19 positive patients are cohorted,” the hospital said. “Though we will only be offering outpatient surgical procedures, we have a wing established where no infected patients have been should we need to access it.

“We will continue to petition the Department of Health to allow us to begin to safely and prudently resume outpatient procedures and surgeries.”

